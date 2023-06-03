Citigroup Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.10) to GBX 3,100 ($38.31) in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,860 ($35.34) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

