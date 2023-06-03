Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,948 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 639.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 14.1 %

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner bought 13,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.