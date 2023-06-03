Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,369 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.06%.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.86.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

