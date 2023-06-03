Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FINX. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 497.6% during the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after buying an additional 689,727 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 360,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 246.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 369,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 263,254 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FINX opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.87 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

