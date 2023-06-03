CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,244,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 231,581 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 3,295.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 286,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 277,602 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 137,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

Featured Articles

