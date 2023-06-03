Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 76.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $21.90 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

