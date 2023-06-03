Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 367 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,608.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 244,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $107.63 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $97.74 and a 1-year high of $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

