CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $14.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $69.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 180.28%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.15%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

