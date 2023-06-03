CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,623 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,248,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,540,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 354,035 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

