CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 487 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $439,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,663 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

BBY stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

