CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,428,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $116,158,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $109,332,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $101,923,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,071,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $149.63 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $93.35 and a 12-month high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.42.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $213.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.63.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

