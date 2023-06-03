CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

