Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.02). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.55% and a negative net margin of 4,090.69%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

