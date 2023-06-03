Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

CCRN stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

