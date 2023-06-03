Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,603,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,805,000 after acquiring an additional 259,653 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,945,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $968.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

