Desiree Coleman Sells 5,284 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $290,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $303,141.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Desiree Coleman sold 9,552 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $573,884.16.

On Monday, May 8th, Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $162,054.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $58.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

