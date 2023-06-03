Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.27.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,102,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

