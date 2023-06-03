Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $48.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

