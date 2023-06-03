Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $48.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.
Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %
Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
