Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 3,389 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $27,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 484,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,201,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ares Management by 563.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 349,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 296,886 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARES opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,763,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,494,654 shares in the company, valued at $781,763,535.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 11,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $957,880.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,205,282.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,159,448 shares of company stock valued at $47,345,633 and sold 7,271,773 shares valued at $193,267,088. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

