Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Financial Institutions worth $30,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

FISI opened at $16.54 on Friday. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $254.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert N. Latella acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Financial Institutions news, Director Samuel M. Gullo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $526,083.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Latella purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $222,675. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

