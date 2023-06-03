Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $30,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $26.26 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.