Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,116,207 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,555,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,207 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GoPro were worth $27,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in GoPro by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GoPro by 6.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in GoPro by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $4.29 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $667.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

A number of research firms have commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoPro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

