Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 215,646 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $29,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Green Dot by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Green Dot by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Green Dot by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Price Performance

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $980.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.05. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $29.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Dot Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

