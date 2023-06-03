Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,479 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $29,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 1,304.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $36.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

