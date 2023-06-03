Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 6,361 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $29,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $2,050,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $46.48 on Friday. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

