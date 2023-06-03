Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,627,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $27,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PROG by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

PRG stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

