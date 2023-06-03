Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Preformed Line Products worth $29,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $152.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.82. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $159.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

About Preformed Line Products



Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.



