Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $27,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after buying an additional 1,925,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 2,503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,100,227 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Enerplus by 1,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,070,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,005,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enerplus by 1,117.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 870,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Enerplus Stock Up 5.3 %

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.75 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Enerplus Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

