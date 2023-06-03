Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.03 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $27,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

Shares of CZR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.