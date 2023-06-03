Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.25 Million Stock Position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chase were worth $27,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chase by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 819,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Chase Stock Performance

CCF opened at $125.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.73. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $164,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,801,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $467,220. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chase



Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

