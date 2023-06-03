Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.60 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 209,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $27,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $588,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 15,604 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $847,453.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,361.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,078 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,627. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.35. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 73.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

