Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.96 Million Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,101,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LSB Industries Stock Performance
LXU stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $744.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $21.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
