Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $27.96 Million Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,101,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 80,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXU stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $744.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

