Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.32 Million Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,336,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 15,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 332,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,807.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654,033 shares in the company, valued at $25,346,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLYA opened at $9.39 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

