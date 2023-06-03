Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.99 Million Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atrion were worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of ATRI opened at $550.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $596.32 and a 200-day moving average of $613.34. The company has a market cap of $968.74 million, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.48. Atrion Co. has a one year low of $500.00 and a one year high of $705.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

