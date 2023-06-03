Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.56 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 659,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $29,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 472.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 276,629 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 159,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 90,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

