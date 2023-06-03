Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.82 Million Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $29,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 478,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 979.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,712,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.29 per share, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,745,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,827,042.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 102,540 shares of company stock worth $1,988,777 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Byline Bancorp stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.43 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

