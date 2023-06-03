Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.35 Million Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $30,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Winmark by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Winmark by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WINA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $349.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 12-month low of $188.52 and a 12-month high of $349.60.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 275 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $81,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673 shares in the company, valued at $788,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,194 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,785. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

