Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.74 Million Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $30,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 44,301 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 211.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $68.06.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 60.22%.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $444,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,043,247.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $139,394.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,371,318 shares in the company, valued at $151,906,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,321,230 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

