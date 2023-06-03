Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Northrim BanCorp worth $27,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 794 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,870.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $159,659.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard purchased 1,200 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $228,774. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt purchased 794 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $29,870.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $159,659.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,019 shares of company stock worth $260,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Northrim BanCorp Announces Dividend

NRIM stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $226.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

