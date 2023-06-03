Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,042 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $29,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,276,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarWinds by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SolarWinds by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 288,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 257,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

SolarWinds stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

