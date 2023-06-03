Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 10,389 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Stoneridge worth $30,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

