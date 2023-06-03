Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,458 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BYD opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $71.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

