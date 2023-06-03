Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 167,662 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 735,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Methanex were worth $27,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 779.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 12,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1,107.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 64,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $54.83.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Methanex’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEOH. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

