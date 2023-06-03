Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,448 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $30,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,211,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,473,000 after purchasing an additional 94,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 156.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3,068.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 56,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $124.23.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $2,702,081.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,428 shares of company stock worth $17,539,513 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

