Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 44,210 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $27,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Price Performance

BlueLinx Company Profile

BXC opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $93.22.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

