Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,859,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 446,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $28,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Laurentian downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.