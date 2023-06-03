Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Capital City Bank Group worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.60. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.28%.

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

