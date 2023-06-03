Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $29,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David G. Lucht bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,194.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.46. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

