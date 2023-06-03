Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RadNet were worth $28,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,632,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,977,000 after buying an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 73,904 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,560,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,213,000 after buying an additional 391,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after buying an additional 326,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 275,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 4,884 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $138,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on RDNT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

RDNT stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.