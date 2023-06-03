Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $30,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 88.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

